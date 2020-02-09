|
Justin Lee DeWitt
Coralville - Justin Lee DeWitt, 39, died Friday, February 7, 2020.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at 1 PM. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Burial will be in Bronson, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Justin was born March 13, 1980 in Sioux City, the son of Rocky DeWitt and Julie Katseres. He was a 1998 graduate of West High School in Iowa City and the Kirkwood Community College culinary and restaurant management program.
Justin is survived by his son, Kaden DeWitt; his parents, Julie Katseres (Randy Neubauer) and Rocky (Vicki) DeWitt; his brother James (Natalie); grandparents, Joe Parks, Homer and Orma DeWitt; step- siblings, Jason (Ashley) Neubauer, Ruth Neubauer; and Chase (Maria) Gill; and his former spouse, April Randall.
Justin was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey and his grandmother, Sharon Parks.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020