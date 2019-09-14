Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kalee Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kalee M. Nelson


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kalee M. Nelson Obituary
Kalee M. Nelson

Oxford - Kalee M. Nelson, 74 of rural Oxford died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Funeral services will be held 10am Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in her memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kalee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now