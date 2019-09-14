|
|
Kalee M. Nelson
Oxford - Kalee M. Nelson, 74 of rural Oxford died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.
Funeral services will be held 10am Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in her memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 14, 2019