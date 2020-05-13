Services
Karel Cline Obituary
West Liberty - Karel Cline, 79, passed away Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Bickford Assisted Living in Iowa City.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 A.M. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty. Due to the current State of Iowa restrictions on social gatherings the funeral home will assist with family and friends entering the funeral home to comply with current regulations.

A family graveside committal service will be held in the Oak Ridge Cemetery, West Liberty.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 13 to May 14, 2020
