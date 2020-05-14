|
|
Karel Cline
West Liberty - Karel Chandler Cline, 79, of West Liberty, Iowa passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Bickford Care Center in Iowa City. She died of complications due to dementia and pneumonia.
Family graveside services will be held Saturday, May 16 at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 16 from 9:00 - 11:00am at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, due to the current State of Iowa restrictions on social gatherings the funeral home will assist with family and friends entering the funeral home to comply with current regulations. Memorials may be made to West Liberty Area Arts Council or Johnson County Animal Shelter.
Karel Chandler was born December 21, 1940 in Nashua, Iowa in her parents home. She attended Nashua schools and graduated in 1959. She enrolled in Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) for two years. She and Robert Cline were married in 1961 and after several years of raising their family, she enrolled at the University of Iowa. She graduated Uof I in 1977 with a degree in art. She taught in West Liberty schools and after retiring, she organized and led an adult, non-profit art class that is still ongoing.
Her love of art, cats, flower gardens, and travel occupied her spare time. She visited England, Scotland, Ireland, France, Germany, Mexico, and Egypt. Recreational time was spent at their lake home in Osage Beach, Missouri. While living at 719 N. Calhoun Street for 48 years, she got it listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Karel is survived by her husband, Robert; sons Steve (Carol) and James (Linda) and daughter Emily (Scott); three grandsons (Eric, Caleb, Hatcher), two granddaughters (Alex, Addison); two great grandchildren (Amelia, Miles). She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Chandler and a sister Karen.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 14 to May 16, 2020