Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Luper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Elizabeth Mann Luper


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Elizabeth Mann Luper Obituary
Karen Elizabeth Mann Luper

West Des Moines - Love of family and friends was a source of joy throughout her life. Her faith was the source of her strength and happiness.

Karen Elizabeth Mann Luper of West Des Moines passed away July 22, 2019, from cancer. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, July 30 at 11:00 a.m. at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel with a reception to follow for family and friends. The service will also celebrate the life of Karen's Mother, Vivian Mann who passed away on February 11, 2019.

Karen (Kem) was born July 7, 1939, in Iowa City, Iowa to Russell and Vivian Mann. She attended schools in Iowa City and graduated a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Nebraska, a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. A Navy wife for 24 years. She established homes for her family throughout the country and in Belgium. In later years, her move to West Des Moines afforded her the opportunity to enjoy precious time with her mother and sister, as well as establishing treasured friendships through her association with the Catholic Church, golf, bridge, and high school alumnae groups. She loved watching movies, sports, listening to music, and recounting favorite moments with the people she loved.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children, Kelly (Grant) Stewart from Los Alamos, NM, Amy (Joe Van Voorhees) Susi from Annandale, VA, and Andy (Traci) Luper from Centreville, VA; her grandchildren Conor, Austin, Ben, Maren, Claire, Jack and Emily; her sister Sandy (Bob) Brown from Waukee, IA, and niece and nephews Matt Brown (Heather), Stephanie Brown and Jason Brown (Morgan), as well as many dear relatives and friends.

The family extends their sincere thanks to UnityPoint Hospice and Kavanagh House for the care provided to Karen.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . Online condolences may be made at mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now