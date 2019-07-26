|
Karen Elizabeth Mann Luper
West Des Moines - Love of family and friends was a source of joy throughout her life. Her faith was the source of her strength and happiness.
Karen Elizabeth Mann Luper of West Des Moines passed away July 22, 2019, from cancer. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, July 30 at 11:00 a.m. at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel with a reception to follow for family and friends. The service will also celebrate the life of Karen's Mother, Vivian Mann who passed away on February 11, 2019.
Karen (Kem) was born July 7, 1939, in Iowa City, Iowa to Russell and Vivian Mann. She attended schools in Iowa City and graduated a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Nebraska, a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. A Navy wife for 24 years. She established homes for her family throughout the country and in Belgium. In later years, her move to West Des Moines afforded her the opportunity to enjoy precious time with her mother and sister, as well as establishing treasured friendships through her association with the Catholic Church, golf, bridge, and high school alumnae groups. She loved watching movies, sports, listening to music, and recounting favorite moments with the people she loved.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children, Kelly (Grant) Stewart from Los Alamos, NM, Amy (Joe Van Voorhees) Susi from Annandale, VA, and Andy (Traci) Luper from Centreville, VA; her grandchildren Conor, Austin, Ben, Maren, Claire, Jack and Emily; her sister Sandy (Bob) Brown from Waukee, IA, and niece and nephews Matt Brown (Heather), Stephanie Brown and Jason Brown (Morgan), as well as many dear relatives and friends.
The family extends their sincere thanks to UnityPoint Hospice and Kavanagh House for the care provided to Karen.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . Online condolences may be made at mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 26, 2019