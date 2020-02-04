Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Karen Johnson

Karen Johnson Obituary
Karen Johnson

Iowa City - Karen Johnson of Keller, Texas passed away in Fort Worth,Texas on February 1, 2020 following a brief illness. She was 79 years old.

She is survived by her children Julie (Chuck) Dorn of Trophy Club, Texas, Jeff (Amy) Johnson of Ladera Ranch, California, and Tricia (Bill) Petrow of West Dundee, Illinois, her six grandchildren, Megan and Kelly Dorn, Ava and Jenna Johnson, and Will and Thomas Petrow, her brothers Norm (Sylvia) and Larry (Jan), many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Gracie.

Services will be held on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 11:00am at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2301 Court Street, Iowa City, Iowa. Private burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. The family will receive visitors at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City, Iowa from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, February 7.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or Johnson County Humane Society.

www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
