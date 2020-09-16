Karen Reisetter
Karen Reisetter lost her struggle with breast cancer on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She died peacefully and painlessly at home with her husband, Philip, and their daughter Anna and her friend Dina Janzen at her side.
No services are planned at this time. For those wishing to memorialize Karen's passing donations may be directed to the Karen Reisetter Memorial Fund in care of Philip Reisetter. PO Box 167, Iowa City, IA 52240.
