Karene Kay Eades

Adair - Karene Kay Eades of Adair, Iowa, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020.

She was one of the first women to graduate from the University of Iowa College of Business in the late 1950's and then made her home in Iowa City until the mid-1990's. During that time she was a generous supporter of local artists, writers and musicians. She was the founder and head teacher of Eades School and caterer extraordinaire. She and her staff influenced and nurtured countless children, fostering their individuality and creativity. She will be remembered by her alumni and friends with love, and by gourmets, with relish.

Hockenberry Funeral Home in Adair, Iowa, is handling funeral arrangements there on Thursday, October 22nd.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
