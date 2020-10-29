Katherine Marie Kasper
Katherine Marie Kasper, 89, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 while under hospice care at her assisted living apartment in WI.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with Father Beckman officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 11 AM, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Wenceslaus Church.
Katherine was born July 29, 1931 in Iowa City, the daughter of Otto and Edna (Griffin) Rohret. Katherine was raised in Cosgrove. On October 25, 1955 Katherine married Frederick Kasper at St. Peters in Cosgrove.
Katherine retired from The University of Iowa in 1997. Prior to that Katherine had been employed at Northwestern Bell, South Slope Telephone and Penn Elementary. She enjoyed camping, bicycling, traveling and spending time with her family. She and her husband, Frederick, spent more than 15 winters in Texas during retirement.
Katherine and her husband Frederick were members of St. Wenceslaus Church for over 60 years while living in North Liberty and Iowa City. They relocated to Menomonee Falls, WI in 2016 to be near their daughter and son-in-law.
Katherine is survived by her daughter, Jeannette (Steven) Choate of Menomonee Falls, WI; her granddaughter, Michelle (George) Behlke of Palmyra, PA; two siblings, Shirley Skay of West Branch and Dean Rohret of Iowa City; her brother-in-law, Eugene Bell of Marion; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fredrick in 2016; her sisters, Marilyn Bell and Margaret Finken; brothers-in-law Thomas Skay, Kenneth Finken and John D. Meade, and sisters-in-law Karen Rohret and Doris Meade.
