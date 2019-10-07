|
Kathleen Marie Ahern
Iowa City - Kathleen Marie Ahern, 54, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019 surrounded by family in Iowa City, Iowa.
Kathleen, the beloved daughter of William and Myra Ahern nee Johnsen, was born on May 29, 1965, at St. Joseph's hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota,
Kathy's life was shaped by her compassion and dedication to helping others. She obtained a BA in Occupational Therapy and Gerontology (1997) and a MS, Cum Laude (2013) both at San Jose State University. Kathy specialized in Hippotherapy, Myofascial Release, and Craniosacral Therapy. She began her career at We Can Ride Therapeutic Horseback Riding program in 1998 and in 2009, she moved to Lion's Gate Academy, an Autism Spectrum Disorder School, as the lead Occupational Therapist. She went on to start the company Beyond Borders Therapy Service whose mission was to provide occupational therapy treatments for adults and children with disabilities. Kathy spent her entire career in service to others and was happiest when she was helping those who could not help themselves, especially the elderly and children.
Kathy was a gifted photographer, baker, avid gardener and music lover. She found joy working with animals and in return she was loved by them, especially the rescued hippotherapy horses and her dog, Thea.
Kathy was beloved by all who knew her, and she will best be remembered for her kind and generous nature. Kathy found great meaning through her family and friends, and treasured her nieces and nephews.
Kathy is survived by her parents, William and Myra of Iowa City; her three siblings, Margaret "Peg" Ahern of Madison, WI, Mary Ahern of Chatham, NY, and Christopher (Pamela) Ahern of Iowa City; her nieces and nephews, Amanda (Eric) Koch, Rebecca Swearingen, Anna Swearingen, Viggo Blomquist, William Blomquist, Beatrice Ahern, Frances Ahern, and her grandnephew, Soren Werner Koch. Kathy is also survived by numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Garrett and Marion Ahern, Werner and Anna Johnsen, her aunt, Shirley Korth, and her uncle, Robert Schrantz and her dog Thea.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed toward Iowa City Hospice, Oaknoll or a
Published in the Press-Citizen on Oct. 7, 2019