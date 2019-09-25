|
Kathleen "Kaye" (McCune) Rogers
Iowa City - Kathleen "Kaye" Patricia (McCune) Rogers, 80, of Iowa City passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019 in Mankato, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 27, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Iowa City. The Very Rev. Rudolph Juarez will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Family will greet friends Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church or Iowa City Hospice.
Kaye Rogers was born April 16, 1939 in Holbrook, IA, to Daniel Patrick and Mary "Mamie" Kathleen (Spratt) McCune. After graduating high school in Parnell, IA, she went on to earn her BA from Mount Mercy College. Kaye then joined the order of the Sisters of Mercy as a nun where she served for many years. After returning to secular life, she married Richard "Dick" Rogers on September 3, 1971 in Holbrook, IA.
Kaye was a dedicated and well-loved teacher; she taught psychology at Iowa City High School for 29 years, retiring in 1999. Following the death of her husband on April 13, 2019, she moved to Mankato, MN, to be closer to family.
She was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She volunteered at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, serving as a cuddler for babies in the NICU and working in the gift shop. Kaye enjoyed reading, going out with friends, and spending time with family.
Kaye is survived by her two sons, Tim Rogers of Glenview, IL, and David (Renée) Rogers of Mankato, MN; two brothers, Dr. Philip McCune of Grinnell, IA, and Paul (Pat) McCune of Hartford, WI; and five grandchildren, Colin, Clancy, Vivian, Jasper, and Lorelei.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister LaVonne McCune.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 25, 2019