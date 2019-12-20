Resources
Kathleen Sandstrom Wegman Obituary
Iowa City - Kathleen Diane Sandstrom Wegman, 72, died Monday, December 16, 2019.

A Memorial Gathering to celebrate Kathy's life will be held this April. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Friends of the Animal Center Foundation, 2456 S. Riverside Dr., Iowa City, IA 52246 (facf.org)

Kathy was born December 11, 1947 in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Earl and Virginia Ritchie Sandstrom. She was a graduate of Washington High School and Kirkwood College. Kathy was a dedicated nurse at UIHC for over 30 years.

Kathy is survived by her three siblings, Nancy Sandstrom (Craig Brown) of Cedar Rapids, Barbara Orgren (Carl) of Iowa City, and Steve Sandstrom (Nancy) of Cedar Rapids; Tom's daughter, Syril Wegman Strickler and granddaughter, Alexandra Joy Strickler; sister-in-law, Doris Marchael.

The complete obituary and online condolences are at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
