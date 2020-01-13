|
Kathryn "Kate" B. Neuzil
Iowa City - Kathryn "Kate" B. Neuzil, 60, of Iowa City, died of an apparent heart attack suddenly at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 2:00 - 5:00 pm at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. A Celebration of Kate's Life will begin Thursday at 5:00 pm at Lensing's. The family will then host a reception at the Iowa City Eagle's Lodge from 6:00 - 9:00 pm. Private burial will be this spring in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Iowa City.
Instead of flowers and plants, the family kindly requests that memorials be directed to Friends of the Iowa City Animal Foundation.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020