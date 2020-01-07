|
|
Kathryn "Kathy" Krell
Iowa City - Kathryn "Kathy" E. Krell, age 75, of Iowa City, died Saturday, January 4, 2020, at The Birdhouse - Hospice Home of Johnson County while surrounded by her family.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Solon. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of the flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or Iowa City Hospice. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Kathy's family, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020