Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Oakland Cemetery
Iowa City, IA
Kathryn "Kate" McNamer


1964 - 2019
Kathryn "Kate" McNamer Obituary
Kathryn "Kate" McNamer

Iowa City - Kathryn S. "Kate" McNamer, 54, of Iowa City, died unexpectedly at her home on July 23, 2019.

Memorial services and family greeting time will be held at Lensing Funeral Service on Monday August 19th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City at 10:00 am on August 20th. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to the Johnson County Humane Society

johnsoncountyhumane.org

Kathryn was born October 20, 1964 in Iowa City, to Joseph H. "Mac" and Patricia (Clark) McNamer. A native of Iowa City she graduated from Iowa City High School in 1983.

Like her sister and mother before her, Kate received her nursing degree from St Luke's Nursing School. She started her career at Crestview Care Center in West Branch. Kate spent more than 30 years caring for young and old, friend and relatives and a continuous number of pets.

Survivors include her sister, Julia Anderson of Phoenix, Arizona and her brothers, John McNamer (Susan) of Marion, Iowa and Matt McNamer (Ellen St. Onge) of Frederick, Maryland. Although she had no children of her own, she was a constant loving presence in the lives of her nieces and nephews; Alyssa and Morgan, Matt and Claire, and Nathan and Alison. She had many friends but her longest and best was Karen Ulom

Her parents, grandparents and an aunt, Betty McNamer preceded her in death.

www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 13, 2019
