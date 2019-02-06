Services
Powell Funeral Home
415 7Th Ave
Wellman, IA 52356
(319) 646-2122
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home
415 7Th Ave
Wellman, IA 52356
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Wellman, IA
Wellman - Wellman- Kathryne "Maxine" Houseal passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Parkview Manor in Wellman at the age of 93.

Maxine is survived by 9 children: Jane (Tom) Therme of Iowa City; John Houseal of Diamond, MO; Kathy (Bob) Bassett of Iowa City; Linda (Frosty) Edkin of Muscatine, Phil (Dawn) Houseal of Fredericksburg, TX; Mike (Beth) Of Wellman; Mark Houseal of Phoenix, AZ; Greg Houseal of Cedar Falls and Amy (Jeff) Horesowsky of Wellman; 28 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren and two sisters: Betty Jacobs of Marshalltown and Connie Mangold of Wapello. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert and two sisters, Rose Marie Adam and Shirley Peiffer.

Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 am Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wellman. Burial will be in the Wellman Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 pm Friday at Powell Funeral Home in Wellman.

Messages and Tributes may be sent to the family at www.powellfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 6, 2019
