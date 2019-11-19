|
|
Keith Cellman
Oxford - Keith Cellman, 85 lifelong resident of the Oxford area died Monday, November 18, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Funeral services will be held 11am Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oxford, where there will be a time of visitation from 9am until services Friday at the church. Burial with military honors will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery following the services. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in his memory to Hospice Compassus. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Keith's family and his services.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019