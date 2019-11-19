Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Oxford, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Oxford, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Cellman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Cellman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Cellman Obituary
Keith Cellman

Oxford - Keith Cellman, 85 lifelong resident of the Oxford area died Monday, November 18, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Funeral services will be held 11am Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oxford, where there will be a time of visitation from 9am until services Friday at the church. Burial with military honors will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery following the services. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in his memory to Hospice Compassus. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Keith's family and his services.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -