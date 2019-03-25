|
Keith Davisson
Kalona - A celebration of life for Keith Davisson, 65, of Kalona, will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:30AM at the Kalona Mennonite Church with Pastor Ben Blanchard officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, March 25 from 6 - 8PM and Tuesday, March 26 from 3 - 8 PM at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established for the Kalona Volunteer Fire Department.
Keith Allan Davisson was born June 26, 1953 in Washington, Iowa, the son of Verl and Myra (Francis) Davisson. He graduated from Mid-Prairie High School in 1971. On June 9, 1973 he was united in marriage to Diane Moore at the Sharon Center United Methodist Church. Keith worked as a parts salesman all of his life, first at Hartwig Motors in Iowa City, then owning and operating the Parts Stop in Kalona, and retiring from Farmers Supply and Sales Incorporated in 2016. He was a member of the Richmond Masonic Lodge #96, served on the Kalona Volunteer Fire Department for 28 years, where he was Assistant Chief for eight years and attended City Point Church. Keith enjoyed golf, auto racing, farming, fishing, camping, traveling and attending the grandchildren's activities.
Survivors include his wife Diane of Kalona, two children: Dana (Nick) Striegel of Kalona and Ross (Jamie) Davisson of Kalona, four grandchildren: Delaney, Macey, Cody and Taley, two brothers: Raymond (Barb) of Davenport and Dennis (Nancy) of Longmont, CO., and a brother-in-law Dean (Alyssa) Moore of Tiffin.
Preceding Keith in death were his parents and his in-laws Robert and Doris Moore.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 25, 2019