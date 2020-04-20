|
Keith W. Newton
Norway - Keith W. Newton, 72, of Norway, IA passed away at Mercy Hospice House in Cedar Rapids, on April 18, 2020. He was the son of James and Betty (Primrose) Newton, and was born on the Newton family farm north of Watkins, IA. Keith attended and graduated from Norway Consolidated School in 1965. He was drafted into the U. S. Army in 1966, and served his country proudly in Vietnam for most of a year until his honorable discharge in 1972.While in the service he received the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Keith was trained in the Army as a communications specialist that provided him career skills in the telephone industry. He retired from South Slope Telephone Co. after many years serving the communication needs of many in the Amana area. Keith loved sports. He coached Norway Women's Softball for several years and was so proud of the accomplishments of those teams. He loved to golf with his buddies until his health would no longer permit him to participate. The Chicago White Sox never had a more avid fan than Keith. He loved the Hawkeyes, and enjoyed every minute of NFL football. Keith was a member of the Norway American Legion and a key figure in organizing the Norway Veterans Park.
He is survived by his sister Pat (Ron) Bunch; nieces, Terri Ballard (Trent Minshall) and their daughters, Alex and Kennedy; Kelly (Dean) Sander and their children, Blake, Austyn, and Jaxon; Stacy (Lee) Swanson and their children, Brynn and Easton; special family and friends, aunt and uncle Gayla and Roger Dvorak, Lynn "Duce" and Diane Holland, Darren Dvorak, Dawn Carrothers, Debbie Dvorak, Denise Younke, Travis and Jeannie Martenson and Deb Artzen Keith was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Dwayne and Teresa Primrose and George and Mina Newton. Due to the current pandemic circumstances, a private family graveside will take place at Mound Cemetery, Watkins, IA with military honors. A memorial mass will take place at a later date when the current circumstances resolve. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Norway American Legion in Keith's honor. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com Brosh Funeral Service of Norway is assisting the family.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 20 to Apr. 29, 2020