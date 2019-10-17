|
Kelly Sullivan
Iowa City - Kelly E. Sullivan, age 66, of Iowa City, formerly of Madison, SD and Long Beach, CA, died Friday, October 11, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
A Mass in memory of Kelly will be Monday, November 4, 2019, at 12:10 PM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City, followed by a luncheon in the church basement.
Kelly is survived by his mother, Donna Sullivan of Iowa City; his siblings, Shannon Sullivan - Channon (Greg) of Iowa City, Rory Sullivan of Chicago, Erin Sullivan Wagner of Iowa City (Steve), and Mark J. Sullivan (Kelly) of Madison, South Dakota; his nieces and nephews, Scott, Christopher, Markie, and Maura Channon; Michaela and Anya Sullivan-Ogilvie, Matthew and Mitchell Wagner; Breinn, Caitlinn, Michael and Mason Sullivan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mark D. Sullivan in 1985 and his older brother and best friend, Michael Sullivan in 1969.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in Kelly's name to , Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607.
To share a thought, memory, or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019