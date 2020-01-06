Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Kabela
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Dale Kabela

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Dale Kabela Obituary
Kenneth Dale Kabela

Iowa City - Kenneth Dale Kabela, 89, of Iowa City, died January 5, 2020 at Crestview Specialty Care in West Branch.

Graveside services with military honors performed by the Coralville American Legion will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 12:15 PM at Fairview Cemetery, just northeast of Iowa City. Visitation will be held prior to the graveside service from 10:30 to 11:45 AM at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City. A reception will follow the graveside service at The Eagles. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Honor Flight Network.

He is survived by his three daughters, Vicki (Chip) Bishop of Sherrill, Karen (Doug) Herdliska of Iowa City, and Jenny (Duane) Hollingsworth of West Branch; his grandchildren, Courtney (Mike), Nikki (Trent), Briana (Martin), Caitlin (Kyle), Mercedes, Jackson, Sterling (Jordyn), and his great-grandchildren, Trinity, Cadence, Mason, Reid, Graeme, Maklynn and Ruth.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Ruth.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com, where a full obituary may be read.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -