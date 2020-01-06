|
Kenneth Dale Kabela
Iowa City - Kenneth Dale Kabela, 89, of Iowa City, died January 5, 2020 at Crestview Specialty Care in West Branch.
Graveside services with military honors performed by the Coralville American Legion will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 12:15 PM at Fairview Cemetery, just northeast of Iowa City. Visitation will be held prior to the graveside service from 10:30 to 11:45 AM at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City. A reception will follow the graveside service at The Eagles. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Honor Flight Network.
He is survived by his three daughters, Vicki (Chip) Bishop of Sherrill, Karen (Doug) Herdliska of Iowa City, and Jenny (Duane) Hollingsworth of West Branch; his grandchildren, Courtney (Mike), Nikki (Trent), Briana (Martin), Caitlin (Kyle), Mercedes, Jackson, Sterling (Jordyn), and his great-grandchildren, Trinity, Cadence, Mason, Reid, Graeme, Maklynn and Ruth.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Ruth.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com, where a full obituary may be read.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020