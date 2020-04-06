Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Iowa City - Kenneth E. Adams, 93 of Iowa City died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

Private family graveside services with military honors will be held at the Glendale cemetery in Des Moines. Public services will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Ken's memory to Iowa City Hospice. For a complete obituary, to share a thought memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
