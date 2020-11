Kenneth KuceraRiverside - Kenneth Kucera, 81, of Riverside, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Solon Care Center. Visitation will be Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Riverside. Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Riverside. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association or St. Mary's Catholic Church of Riverside. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com