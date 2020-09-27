Kenneth Lee Shaw
Iowa City - Kenneth Lee Shaw, 76, of Iowa City, died Friday, September 25, 2020.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Gay & Ciha Funeral Home, with funeral services to will follow at 1:00 p.m.. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Iowa City Hospice in Kenneth's name. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
.
"Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Kenneth's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so."