Kenneth R. O'Donnell
Iowa City - Kenneth R. O'Donnell, age 75 of Iowa City died Monday, November 2, 2020, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Iowa City. He received the traditional Veterans Salute from staff and fellow Veterans standing at attention as he was escorted from his room at the time of his death.
Kenneth was born March 20, 1945, in Iowa City the son of Charles and Ruth (Henry) O'Donnell. Growing up in Iowa City he attended schools here graduating from City High School in 1964. Following high school, he enlisted with the United States Army serving a tour of duty during the Vietnam War. Returning to Iowa City Ken was in the Real Estate business for many years.
Ken enjoyed traveling the world, with many trips to China where he was fond of collecting jade items. He was a coin collector for many years and an avid reader.
His family includes his daughter, Kristy and her husband, Matt Luerkerns; siblings, Mike O'Donnell a d his wife, Marie; and his sister, Jackie Dean and her husband, Dan; along with a number of nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and 3 siblings, Dorothy, Joyce and Chuck.
Private family services are being planned with inurnment at Memory Gardens Cemetery with military honors. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
.