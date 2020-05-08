|
Kenneth Robert Martin
Iowa City - Kenneth Robert Martin, our loving father and mentor, paddled off from the dock for the last time on May 8 2020, joining Raymond and Inez, his parents, brother Arnold, and dear wife Alice on the big lake.
He leaves behind many stories of a life well-lived that will be retold in our family for generations. Among them: Just after WWII he was stationed in Guam as an Army Air Corp staff sergeant, where he adopted a stray dog. Unwilling to abandon the pup after the tour was over, he smuggled him aboard ship in a duffle bag, which was discovered by brass before reaching Hawaii. Though denial of on-shore leave in Honolulu was the consequence, dad didn't forsake the dog and after the pair crossed the ocean together they lived happily in Gary Indiana for many years. Such is the compassion, devotion, and fortitude (and mischievousness!) Ken would demonstrate over and over in his life. While we will miss his warmth and humor terribly, his legacy is plain to see in his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. We are nature lovers as Ken was. We turn over rocks just to see what lies beneath as he taught. We gaze at the stars with the same awe and wonder he showed us. We bless him for these gifts, which will never be forgotten.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 8 to May 9, 2020