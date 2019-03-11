Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Cincinnati, OH
Kerry Michael Fitzpatrick

Iowa City - Kerry Michael Fitzpatrick, 73, passed away after a brief illness in McAllen, Texas on March 4, 2019.

Kerry is survived by his children: Kelly Fitzpatrick, Kyle (Leslie) Fitzpatrick, Kristi (Troy) Fitzpatrick and Ryan Fitzpatrick; and grandchildren: Mikey, Mitchell, Emily, Skye, Julia, Veda, Fisher, Heather, Mallory, Skylar, Michael and Anna; and companion: Sue Lenz.

Kerry was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Fitzpatrick; his parents, Melva & Edward Fitzpatrick and his sister, Lynne Fitzpatrick.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 15th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, where an Irish Toast will conclude the visitation at 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 21st at 1:30 pm in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Systems Unlimited, Inc.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 11, 2019
