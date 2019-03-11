|
|
Kerry Michael Fitzpatrick
Iowa City - Kerry Michael Fitzpatrick, 73, passed away after a brief illness in McAllen, Texas on March 4, 2019.
Kerry is survived by his children: Kelly Fitzpatrick, Kyle (Leslie) Fitzpatrick, Kristi (Troy) Fitzpatrick and Ryan Fitzpatrick; and grandchildren: Mikey, Mitchell, Emily, Skye, Julia, Veda, Fisher, Heather, Mallory, Skylar, Michael and Anna; and companion: Sue Lenz.
Kerry was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Fitzpatrick; his parents, Melva & Edward Fitzpatrick and his sister, Lynne Fitzpatrick.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 15th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, where an Irish Toast will conclude the visitation at 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 21st at 1:30 pm in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to Systems Unlimited, Inc.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 11, 2019