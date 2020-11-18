1/
Kevin G. Cumby
1944 - 2020
Kevin G. Cumby

Kevin G. Cumby, 76, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Saint Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, after a long illness.

He was born on July 8, 1944 in Millertown, Newfoundland, Canada, to Ellis and Mabel Cumby. Kevin grew up in Grand Falls, Newfoundland where his family had moved when Kevin was three. Kevin worked for many years as an industrial engineer at Nova Scotia Power. In 1995 he moved to the United States and married Kathryn Shaffer on September 24, 1996 in Iowa City, Iowa. Kevin worked for NCS Pearson in Iowa City and Phoenix, Arizona, before retiring and moving to Chillicothe, Missouri. He worked for a time at North Central Missouri Mental Health Center as Transportation Director in Trenton, Missouri.

Kevin is survived by two daughters, Heather (Alex) Mitchell and Joanna Grant, five grandchildren, Jessica Grant, and Jake, Emily, Jaxson, and Anna Mitchell, and one brother, Eric (Kathleen Scott) Cumby, brother-in-law, Steve (Nancy) Shaffer, sisters-in-law, Connie Shaffer, Jane (Peter) Emanuelli, and Jan (Nelson Abreu) Shaffer, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, Hayward and Eldon (Maggie Jenniex) Cumby and one sister, Mona (Terry) LeDrew.

A memorial will be held at a later date in Newfoundland, a place always close and dear to Kevin's heart. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter of Chillicothe and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
