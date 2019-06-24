Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240

Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Sutliff Cider
382 Sutliff Rd
Lisbon, IA

Kevin Joseph Smith


Kevin Joseph Smith Obituary
Kevin Joseph Smith

Iowa City - Kevin Joseph Smith, 45, of rural Iowa City, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at UIHC of injuries incurred in an automobile accident.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at 1 pm Saturday, June 29th at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave, Iowa City, IA. Visitation will be held from noon to 1 pm, prior to the service. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3 pm at Sutliff Cider, 382 Sutliff Rd, Lisbon, IA. In lieu of flowers, an education fund has been set up for his daughter, Betsy, at Hills Bank.

Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" Smith of Cedar Rapids; his parents, James H. and Carolyn (Hughes) Smith of Iowa City; his brother, Gregory Smith (Randi Foraker) of St. Louis; his former spouse, Heather (Seth) Friedman of Cedar Rapids; as well as uncles Gary Hughes and Bill Smith, aunts Mary Lou Smith Jensen and Karen Hughes and extended family.

A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 24, 2019
