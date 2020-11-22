Kevin M. "Mitch" Martin
Iowa City - Kevin M. "Mitch" Martin, age 64 lifetime resident of this area died Friday, November 20, 2020, at Mercy Hospital after a long struggle with health issues.
Public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm Tuesday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Private family services will be held on Wednesday at 1pm at the funeral home, with graveside services open to the public at 2 pm at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mitch's service will be live streamed on Wednesday afternoon beginning at 1pm and can be viewed later. To view please search "Remembering Mitch Martin" on Facebook and request to join the group. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
.