Kevin M. "Mitch" Martin
Kevin M. "Mitch" Martin

Iowa City - Kevin M. "Mitch" Martin, age 64 lifetime resident of this area died Friday, November 20, 2020, at Mercy Hospital after a long struggle with health issues.

Public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm Tuesday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Private family services will be held on Wednesday at 1pm at the funeral home, with graveside services open to the public at 2 pm at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mitch's service will be live streamed on Wednesday afternoon beginning at 1pm and can be viewed later. To view please search "Remembering Mitch Martin" on Facebook and request to join the group. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his memory.






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
NOV
25
Service
01:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
NOV
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
