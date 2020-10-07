Kirsten Renee Phillips
Marengo - Kirsten Renee Phillips was born April 9, 1972 in Marengo, Iowa, the daughter of John and Theresa (Dunn) Phillips. She graduated from West High in 1993.
Kirsten lived in the Systems Unlimited community for 35 years. She truly enjoyed her time and working at R.E.A. (Rural Employment Alternative, Inc) in Conroy. In her free time she enjoyed watching DVD's of (the Golden Girls, the Brady Bunch, Annie and Mamma Mia). The time she spent with her family and friends was her favorite.
Kirsten passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City at the age of 48.
In addition to the love she gave to so many others, she was able to continue her love by giving 3 other recipients a second chance at life through the Iowa Donor Network.
She is survived by her parents, John and Theresa; a brother, Brian (Jackie) Phillips all of Williamsburg; nieces and nephews, Alex Phillips of Cedar Rapids, Lyndie (Zach) Buch of Urbandale and Ellison Phillips of Williamsburg; aunts and uncles, Tom (Jonnie) Dunn of Colorado Springs, CO, Catherine Dunn of Aurora, CO, Julia Dunn, Pat Dunn of Iowa Falls, Barb Dunn of Independence and David (Monica) Phillips of Marion and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Alvina Dunn, Gaston and Ruth Phillips, 2 uncles, Bill Dunn and Kevin Dunn.
A private family Celebration of Life Graveside will be held. Memorial in honor of Kirsten may be directed to R.E.A., PO Box 24, Conroy, Iowa 52220 or sent to the Powell Funeral Home, PO Box 269, Williamsburg, Iowa 52361. Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg is caring for Kirsten and her family. Messages and tributes for the family may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com
