Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:30 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kuen Chan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kuen Kuen Chan


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kuen Kuen Chan Obituary
Kuen Kuen Chan

Iowa City, IA - Kuen Kuen Chan, 79, of Iowa City, IA, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at The Bird House, Hospice Home of Johnson County. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 PM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Yuan Yuan Education Foundation, www.yuan-yuan.org.

Kuen Kuen Wong was born on July 8, 1939. She grew up in a big loving family as the youngest of seven kids in Hong Kong. Kuen attended the Hong Kong New Asia Chinese University and graduated with a degree in Biology in 1964. Kuen's first job was as a biology teacher at a girls school.

She married Kai Chiu Chan, DDS in 1966 and moved to Iowa City in January 1967.

Kuen spent 31 years as a part of Barbara Stay's award winning Entomological (study of cockroach and termite reproductive system) research team.

Kuen had a wonderful playful (if not mischievous) nature and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, and gardening. She was extremely talented with sewing and cooking and always went out of her way to take care of others.

Kuen was preceded in death by her husband, Kai Chiu, DDS and is survived by her daughter, Alisa (Duane) Staskal, son, David (Annie) Chan; four grandchildren, Orion Staskal, Sydney Chan, Jared Staskal and Chelsea Chan; brother, Kwok Dien; sister, San San; and many extended family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now