Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for L. Havighurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

L. David Havighurst

Obituary Condolences Flowers

L. David Havighurst Obituary
L. David Havighurst

Iowa City - L. David Havighurst, 85 longtime resident of Iowa City died Sunday, April 7, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 11am Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service where visitation will be from 9am until services. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now