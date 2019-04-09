|
L. David Havighurst
Iowa City - L. David Havighurst, 85 longtime resident of Iowa City died Sunday, April 7, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 11am Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service where visitation will be from 9am until services. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 9, 2019