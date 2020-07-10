1/1
L. Merle (Deke) Myers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
L. Merle (Deke) Myers

Iowa City - L. Merle (Deke) Myers, 90, died June 23, 2020, at a hospice home in Gilbert, Arizona, of COVID-19. He was a resident of Brookdale North retirement home in Scottsdale and former resident of Melrose Meadows in Iowa City.

A memorial service will be held in Iowa City in 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Found Family Foundation, in care of West Bank, 401 10th Ave, Coralville, Iowa 52241.

For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with Merle's family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Merle's family and his services.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved