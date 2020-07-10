L. Merle (Deke) Myers
Iowa City - L. Merle (Deke) Myers, 90, died June 23, 2020, at a hospice home in Gilbert, Arizona, of COVID-19. He was a resident of Brookdale North retirement home in Scottsdale and former resident of Melrose Meadows in Iowa City.
A memorial service will be held in Iowa City in 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Found Family Foundation, in care of West Bank, 401 10th Ave, Coralville, Iowa 52241.
For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with Merle's family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Merle's family and his services.