Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Lane Michael Birch Obituary
Lane Michael Birch

Hills - Lane Michael Birch, 4- month old son of Collin and Kristin (Klein) Birch died unexpectedly Wednesday, February 27th.Visitation will be Sunday from 11 AM to 1:30 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Graveside Committal will be at 2 pm at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lane Michael Birch Memorial Funds c/o Hills Bank and Trust.

The complete obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 2, 2019
