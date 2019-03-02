|
Lane Michael Birch
Hills - Lane Michael Birch, 4- month old son of Collin and Kristin (Klein) Birch died unexpectedly Wednesday, February 27th.Visitation will be Sunday from 11 AM to 1:30 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Graveside Committal will be at 2 pm at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lane Michael Birch Memorial Funds c/o Hills Bank and Trust.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 2, 2019