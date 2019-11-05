|
Lanny Moore
Cedar Rapids - Lanny Moore, age 73, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, November 4, 2019, at his home in Cedar Rapids.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Blairstown Presbyterian Church with Pastor Bill Randles officiating. Interment will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown with graveside military rites conducted by the M.J. Kirby American Legion Post #170 of Blairstown and Iowa Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until service time, Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Lanny was born on June 4, 1946, in Belle Plaine, the son of Orville K. and Bette I. (Harris) Moore. He graduated from Blairstown High School with the class of 1964. He served his country in the United States Army Reserves from 1965 through 1971, attaining the rank of Specialist 4th Class. On August 9, 1969, he was united in marriage to Margaret "Meg" Felsing at the Marion Christian in Marion, IA.
Lanny worked as a senior order administrator at Rockwell- Collins in Cedar Rapids for 30 years. For years, Lanny and his family spent as many summer weekends as possible at Clear Lake, Iowa. Following retirement, he and Meg spent their winters in Cape Coral, Florida, where they made many friends. He was also an avid Baltimore Orioles baseball fan from about 1954 on, but his favorite pastime was spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife Meg of Cedar Rapids; his sons, Damon (Tiffany) Moore and Darren (Alana) Moore; 6 grandchildren, Jordan, Kenzie, Elia, Christopher, Ethan, and Jack; and his brother Bill Moore.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his granddaughter Kayla Moore.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 5 to Nov. 13, 2019