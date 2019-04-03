|
|
Larry Moeller
Newhall - age 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Unity Point St. Luke's Hospice in Cedar Rapids.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall, with Rev. Doug Woltemath officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 pm on Monday, also at the church in Newhall. Interment will be held at St. John Cemetery in Newhall.
Larry was born on May 6, 1942 in Cedar Rapids, the son of Elmer and Alice (Mumma) Moeller. Larry was raised on the family farm. He graduated from Newhall High School with the class of 1959. On June 9, 1963, he was united in marriage to Joanne Wiebold at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall. Larry farmed with his father and later with his son Dan until retiring after the harvest of 2017.
He was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church, and a charter member of Tara Hills Country Club. Larry and Jo loved to travel with family and especially enjoyed annual trips to the Borde du lac Lodge on Lake Benedict in Minnesota. He loved to water ski and spend time boating. The couple also enjoyed cruises with friends over the years, but the farm and his home in Benton County were his greatest joy.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joanne of Newhall; two sons, Mike (Michelle) Moeller of Cedar Rapids , and Dan (Denise) Moeller of Newhall; three grandchildren, Evan, Ethan, and Hannah Moeller; his sister Mary Gernaat of Great Falls, MT; and two brothers, Lt. Col Pete (Janice) Moeller of Lompoc, CA, and Tom (Ksenia) Moeller of Coralville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister-in-law, Joyce Moeller, and his brother-in-law Bill Gernatt.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 3, 2019