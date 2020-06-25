Larry N. Ambrose
West Branch - Larry Nathan Ambrose passed peacefully in his sleep June 23, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, after a 20 year battle with Parkinson's disease and a 4 month battle with liver disease. He was 68.
A drive-by memorial is being planned for Sunday July 5th at 10:30 am at the Springdale United Methodist Church. Memorials can be directed to the Paralyzed Veteran of America through the all Hands on Deck chapter in West Branch or their Church - Springdale United Methodist Church where Larry was a valued member and trustee. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
West Branch - Larry Nathan Ambrose passed peacefully in his sleep June 23, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, after a 20 year battle with Parkinson's disease and a 4 month battle with liver disease. He was 68.
A drive-by memorial is being planned for Sunday July 5th at 10:30 am at the Springdale United Methodist Church. Memorials can be directed to the Paralyzed Veteran of America through the all Hands on Deck chapter in West Branch or their Church - Springdale United Methodist Church where Larry was a valued member and trustee. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.