|
|
Laura K. Hart
Iowa City - Laura K. Hart, 81, died peacefully Wednesday, April 1, 2020 following a short battle with leukemia.
A Gathering to celebrate Laura's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Friends of the Animal Center Foundation www.facf.org or to the Mildred Freel Healing Touch Scholarship Fund c/o New Song Episcopal Church, 912 20th Avenue, Coralville, IA, 52241.
Laura was a professor in the University of Iowa College of Nursing for 30 years. Following retirement Laura had an active holistic nursing practice. She was a Healing Touch practitioner and served on the board of directors and certification board for Healing Beyond Borders.
Laura is survived by her longtime friend, Dianne Sprague and six siblings, Jane, Susan, Kathy, Sister Ann Mary, John, and Dennis
The complete obituary and online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020