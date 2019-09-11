|
Laurel William Ebert
Blairstown - Army Private Laurel William Ebert, age 28, was declared missing in action after leaving on a mission November 26, 1942, in the Australian Territory of Papua (present-day Papua New Guinea) during World War II and failing to return. His remains were accounted for on July 1, 2019, and will be laid to rest next to his parents in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Blairstown.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown with Rev. Jeffrey A. Schanbacher officiating. Graveside services will immediately follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with military rites conducted by the United States Army.
Laurel was born November 24, 1914, in Iowa, the son of Eldo Henry and Laura M. Schultz Ebert. He was a 1933 graduate of Blairstown High School.
Laurel served in Company I, 126th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division of the United States Army.
Those surviving Laurel include sister-in-law, Phyllis Ebert; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His siblings, Wayne and Donald Ebert, Esther Stuckwisch, Adeline Severine and Lauretta Niebes, are deceased.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 11, 2019