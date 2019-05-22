Services
Lavern Ebel


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lavern Ebel Obituary
Lavern Ebel

Williamsburg - Lavern Louis Ebel, age 88 of Williamsburg, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Parkview Manor in Wellman, Iowa. A memorial Service was held Monday, May 20, 2019, Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. Military Honors were conducted following the service. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Lavern is survived by his children, Wayne R. Ebel (Bernie) of Williamsburg, and Karen Goodell of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Candice, Morgan and Brittany; and four great-grandchildren, Chloe, Hailey, Annie, and Kiley. Also surviving are a brother, Larry and wife Carol of Wisconsin, and a sister Evelyn and husband Ivan Strief of Cedar Rapids.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rosemary in 2007, a brother and two sisters.

Lavern Louis Ebel was born April 25, 1931 in Williamsburg, Iowa, the son of Louis C Ebel and Lillie B. Calvert. He attended the Williamsburg schools and served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea. Lavern and Rosemary Herring were married on September 7, 1954 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Williamsburg. The couple resided and farmed in the Williamsburg area, raising dairy cattle.

Lavern enjoyed growing things, so gardening and canning were favorite pastimes. He participated in an "Honor Flight" recently, and his remarks and memories let all know that it was very important and meaningful to him.

Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 22, 2019
