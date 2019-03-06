|
Laverna Anna (Von Ahsen) Oakes
Huntington Beach, CA - Laverna Anna Oakes (Von Ahsen) age 90 of Huntington Beach, California, passed away in her sleep the morning of February 16, 2019. Laverna was born July 6, 1928 in Williamsburg, Iowa to Anna (Huedepohl) and Otto Von Ahsen. She graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1946 and married her high school sweetheart, Nolan Oakes, on July 22, 1946. They retired to Hemet, California in 1992, after living in Iowa, Missouri and Illinois. They were married 56 years when Nolan passed away on March 30, 2003. Laverna moved to Huntington Beach in 2014 to be closer to her daughters who helped take care of her. Laverna is survived by her sister, Lorena Joseph; children, Kathy (John) Dudash, Cary (Jan) Oakes, Sheri (Peter) Swanson, Cindy (Cameron) Cheevers; grandchildren, Judy (Ed) Bensinger, John Dudash, Adam (Cheryl) Dudash, Anna (Sean) Abeyta; Christopher (Jenny) Oakes, Michelle (Tim) Kirchoff, Kenny Dills, Diane Dills, Rachel Swanson and Robby Swanson; and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Faith Lutheran Church (8200 Ellis Avenue) in Huntington Beach, California on Saturday, March 2nd, at 11:00 AM.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 6, 2019