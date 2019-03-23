|
Laverne Y. Roberts
Iowa City - Laverne Y. Roberts, age 64 of Iowa City died Monday, March 18, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Funeral services will be held 1pm Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, with burial to follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville. Visitation will be from 11am until services on Tuesday at the funeral home. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 23, 2019