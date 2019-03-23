Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laverne Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laverne Y. Roberts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laverne Y. Roberts Obituary
Laverne Y. Roberts

Iowa City - Laverne Y. Roberts, age 64 of Iowa City died Monday, March 18, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Funeral services will be held 1pm Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, with burial to follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville. Visitation will be from 11am until services on Tuesday at the funeral home. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now