Lavina Lu Cerny

Lavina Lu Cerny Obituary
Lavina Lu Cerny

Iowa City - Lavina Lu Cerny, 68, died unexpectedly Saturday, November 30, 2019 at UIHC.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 6 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Family committal will be at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the University of Iowa Foundation for Cancer and Leukemia Research.

Lavina was born July 4, 1951 in Iowa City, the daughter of Frank Jr. and Fannie (Schoenenberger) Chervinka. She was a graduate of Iowa City City High School. On February 4, 2006 Lavina married Ronald Cerny at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Lavina was employed at Sears for many years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald; her children, Randall (Beth) Rogers of Davenport, Iowa, Tamara (Mark) Stevens of Charles City, Iowa, and Christopher (Stephanie) Haman of Waukee, Iowa; her grandson, Kyle (Kaylin) LeGrand of Marysville, Ohio; her brother, William (Belinda) Chervinka of Bellevue, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Ronald Cooper; and many nieces and nephews.

Lavina was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Rebecca Cooper.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
