LaVona Richmond
Williamsburg - LaVona Beatrice Richmond was born November 15, 1933 in Iowa City, to Robert and Velda (Runyon) Rowe, she was accompanied by her identical twin LaVelda. She graduated from Iowa City High School in 1952 and attended the University of Iowa. On June 5, 1976 LaVona and LaVelda married identical twin brothers Alwin and Arthur Richmond at the First Baptist Church in Iowa City. She was a news photographer for WMT, Chicago Daily News and was retired from IBM in 1986. LaVona has lived in Iowa City, Chicago and Aurora, Illinois before moving to North English in 2001 and later to Williamsburg in 2013. She was in the City High Hall of Fame, was co-miss Iowa in 1958 and was the first Double Mint Twins. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, many civic organizations and twin clubs. LaVona died on Monday November 25, 2019 at the Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo at the age of 86.
She is survived by a brother, Robert (Elsie) Rowe of Davenport; a sister, Helen (Dale) Heck of Iowa City; nieces and nephews, Debra Heck, David (Suzie) Heck, Duane (Cindy) Rowe and Steven Rowe. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alwin, twin sister LaVelda and husband Aurther, an infant sister Clara LaVerna and a niece Pam (Heck) Jones.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Williamsburg. Visitation will be from 9:30 until service time. Burial is in North English Cemetery. Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg is caring for services. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
