1/1
Lawrence F. "Larry" Oehler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence F. "Larry" Oehler

Iowa City - Lawrence F. "Larry" Oehler Jr., 84 of the Iowa City-Coralville area died suddenly at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Private family services will be held, with public services to be announced for sometime next year. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with Larry's family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Larry's memory to the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Press-Citizen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved