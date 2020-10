Lawrence F. "Larry" OehlerIowa City - Lawrence F. "Larry" Oehler Jr., 84 of the Iowa City-Coralville area died suddenly at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City Wednesday, October 21, 2020.Private family services will be held, with public services to be announced for sometime next year. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with Larry's family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Larry's memory to the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center.