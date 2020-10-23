Lawrence F. "Larry" Oehler
Iowa City - Lawrence F. "Larry" Oehler Jr., 84 of the Iowa City-Coralville area died suddenly at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Private family services will be held, with public services to be announced for sometime next year. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with Larry's family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Larry's memory to the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center.