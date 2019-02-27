Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Leah Rae Gause Howk


Leah Rae Gause Howk Obituary
Leah Rae Gause Howk

Iowa City - Leah Rae Gause Howk of Iowa City, Iowa, died February 11, 2019, after a brave battle with brain cancer. She was 55.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7pm Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Gay and Ciha Funeral Home, where a memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2nd. A reception will be held after the service at Faith United Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make donations to any of the following, which were dear to Leah's heart: Systems Unlimited, Inc., Iowa City Hospice, or Hospice Home of Johnson County (all in Iowa City); or to Grace Pointe Nazarene Church, or Stiles Christian Church (both in Bloomfield).

For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 27, 2019
