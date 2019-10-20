|
Leatrice "Lea" J. Bean
Leatrice "Lea" J. Bean passed away at the age of 90 on October 19, 2019, at the Lisbon Rehabilitation Center. Lea was born in Crawford County, Iowa, July 19, 1929, the youngest of four girls to Fred and Bertha Hansohn.
Lea's family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 8300 C Avenue NE, Marion. Services celebrating her life will follow the visitation.
Lea was baptized at Zion Lutheran in Denison, IA and confirmed First English Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. She married Clyde D. Bean Jr. on November 22, 1951 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Together they raised 6 children.
While raising 6 children and supporting Clyde in his numerous endeavors, she spent 24 years as secretary at Mark Twain Elementary in Iowa City. After retiring, Lea and Clyde moved back to Cedar Rapids and she became a secretary at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Together they enjoyed volunteering at a variety of church and community events. She also enjoyed her roses, music, needlework, sewing, attending grandchildren's events, trying out new recipes and getting together with old and new friends.
Lea is survived by her children, Geri Kimmons of Cedar Hill, MO; Tedi (Tom) Wilson of Solon; Cindra (Mike Alkire) Harr of Mesa, AZ; Scott of Bettendorf and Julia (Bob) Olson of Agency; a daughter-in-law, Adalla Bean of Iowa City; 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband and son Mark; son-in-law, Larry Kimmons; sisters, Laverna Hanson, Lois DeVoss and Lorraine McQueen.
Family requests no flowers. Memorials can be directed to: Camp Courageous, Essence of Life Hospice, St. Mark's Lutheran Church, or .
A special thank you from family to the staff at The Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon and Essence of Life Hospice. We also appreciate those who sent cards, visited and kept Mom close in thought and prayer these last few years. She especially treasured hugs from her church family and others.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019